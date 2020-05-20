Rose A. Krason
Rose A. Krason, 96, of Pittsburgh, peacefully embarked on her next adventure Saturday, May 16, 2020. Rose is survived by her loving children, Donald (Jane) Krason, Lorraine Krason, Kenneth (the late Donna) Krason and Rosemary (William) Willis. She was the cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; loving sister of Robert Debski; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony Krason; parents, Walter and Casimira Debski; and siblings, Sister Mary Roberta Debski, Theresa Filip and Walter Debski. Rose enjoyed swimming, walking, cross stitching and line dancing. Above all, she loved her family, most importantly her grand/great-grandchildren, and will be deeply missed. Services have been entrusted into the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, PA 15236. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Rose to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/pa, or to the Baldwin Borough Public Library, www.baldwinborolibrary.org. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Triblive Online Only on May 20, 2020.
