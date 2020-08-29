Rose F. (Pale) Pedicone, 87, of Richland Township, passed Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Guy W. Pedicone. She was born July 23, 1933, in Pittsburgh, to the late Rosario and Anna (Zappa) Pale; loving mother of Larry (Karen) Pedicone and Guy (Elaine) Pedicone; proud grandmother of Larry (Christine) Pedicone, Angela (David) Pierce, Stephen (Betsy) Pedicone, Michelle (Michael) Uram and Kristin (Ross) Seibert, also great-grandmother of Leo, Chace, Giana, Seth, Luca, Claire, Kaylee and Andrew; and sister of Vincent (late Margaret) Pale and the late Caroline (Joseph) Zappa Hohman. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD.,5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township. Interment will follow in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw.



