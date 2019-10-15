|
Roy George Beech, 72, of Rochester Mills, passed away unexpectedly at home Friday, Oct., 11, 2019. He was born June 15, 1947, in White Oak, a son of the late Bernard W. and Ida Belle (Hall) Beech. He married the former Joyce Ann Haines April 9, 1966. Together they enjoyed 53 years of marriage. Joyce survives and resides in Rochester Mills. Roy worked as a cabinet maker and foreman in the mill room for Zell Brothers. The company which was originally in McKeesport later moved to York County. In addition to his wife, Joyce, he is survived by three daughters, Michelle McAllister and husband, Ken, of Jeannette, DeAnn Beech and Patrick Palmer, of Leland, N.C., and Pamela Beech and Luis Rivera, of Wrightsville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Asia Rivera and Kyle Wilson, Austin Rivera, Evan McAllister and Peter Rivera; one brother, Raymond Beech and wife, Cheryl, of White Oak; one sister, Myring Walker, of Elizabeth; two sisters-in-law, Donna Beech, of North Huntington, and Linda Beech, of McKeesport; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Bernard Beech, and two nephews, Russell Walker and Jacob Beech.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, officiated by Dr. Tom Topar at SHUMAKER FUNERAL HOME INC., Punxsutawney.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Oct. 15, 2019