Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
Roy Stevanus
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Boston United Methodist Church
Roy V. Stevanus


1959 - 2020
Roy V. Stevanus Obituary
Roy Vernon Stevanus, 60, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. He was born Oct. 8, 1959, in McKeesport and was the son of Jane (White) Stevanus, of Elizabeth Township, and the late George Emmett Stevanus. Roy was a member of Boston United Methodist Church, WMBU of Blythdale, and was a social member of the Buena Vista Fire Company. He worked for Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Linda M. (Christopher) Rusnak, and nephews, Tyler and Trent Rusnak, of Plum; aunt, Helen Weiskircher, of White Oak; companion, Carla Durosko, of Elizabeth Township; and cousins. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Boston United Methodist Church. Pastor Dale Reese will officiate. Entombment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery Mausoleum, Elizabeth Township. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Feb. 7, 2020
