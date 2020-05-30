Ruben Rodriguez Sr., 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020. Dad was born in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, and came to Jersey City, N.J. in his early 20s. He was the son of the late Jose and Domilita Rodriguez; loving father of Ruben (Celines) Rodriguez Jr. and Janette (fiance Ronald) Rodriguez; and dear grandfather of Jonathan Rodriguez. When Ruben came to the United States, he started working at a factory called Dixon Pencil for more than 15 years. He also worked as a chef for a couple years and retired at the age of 62 as a parking attendant for the Jersey City Medical Center. Dad was a stubborn man and that was his way. At the same time, he was known to give you the shirt off his back. He was a fun-loving man and he made fun of every situation no matter how bad it was. He was dearly loved by all of this family. Friends are welcome from 1 to 4 and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 412-563-2800, 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Township, PA 15220. Blessing service will be at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 30, 2020.