Russell Joseph Smith, 78, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born Aug. 10, 1940, in Sidman, Cambria County, one of 16 children of Vincent Joseph Smith and Regina (McConnell) Smith. Russell was a sergeant in the Air Force during the early 1960's at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked for more than 50 years at the Allegheny County Airport, in West Mifflin, and was a Meals on Wheels and community service volunteer. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, was an outdoorsman, but most of all was a devoted family man. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five of his siblings, sisters, Audrey, Dorothy, Lydia and Sylvia, and brother, Gary. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jane Ellen (Layman) Smith; two children, son, Gregg (Renae) Smith and Leeann (Tom Paul) Cura; four grandchildren, Rebecca (David), Chelsey (Ryan), Alexa (Marc) and Vincent; a great-grandchild (due any day!), and siblings, Walter, Lois, Evelyn, Myrtle, Richard, Duane, Clifford, Carol, Gerald and Edward.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025, 412-384-0350, and in the CHARLES O. DIMOND FUNERAL HOME, 621 Maple St., South Fork, PA 15956, 814-495-4100, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, and noon until 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Holy Name Catholic Church, 500 N. Julian St., Ebensburg, PA 15931. Russell's entombment with military honors will be in Holy Name Cemetery (New) in Ebensburg.

If desired, Russell's family suggests donations to St. Jude's Hospital.