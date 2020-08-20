Russell Joseph Stauffer, 58, of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He was a son of the late Charles H. and Marguerite L. Stauffer; and brother of Charles Jr. (Carol) Stauffer, Linda (the late Joe) Paul and the late Karen (surviving husband Bob) Clager and Harry R. Stauffer. Russell is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Private service and interment will be held in JEFFERSON MEMORIAL PARK. If so desired, family suggests memorial donations to the Harry R. Stauffer Memorial Scholarship Fund at Gannon University, Attention Jana Hunt, 109 University Square, Erie, PA 16541-0001.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store