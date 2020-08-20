1/
Russell J. Stauffer
Russell Joseph Stauffer, 58, of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He was a son of the late Charles H. and Marguerite L. Stauffer; and brother of Charles Jr. (Carol) Stauffer, Linda (the late Joe) Paul and the late Karen (surviving husband Bob) Clager and Harry R. Stauffer. Russell is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Private service and interment will be held in JEFFERSON MEMORIAL PARK. If so desired, family suggests memorial donations to the Harry R. Stauffer Memorial Scholarship Fund at Gannon University, Attention Jana Hunt, 109 University Square, Erie, PA 16541-0001.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
