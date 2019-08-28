|
|
Ruth Ann Santory, 63, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. She was born Sept. 28, 1955, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Warner and Sharma (Railingshafer) Talavinia. She was a member of Greenock United Methodist Church. Ruth Ann was a graduate of Indiana University of PA and California University of PA. She was a retired sixth grade math teacher at Elizabeth Forward Middle School. She is survived by her husband, James A. Santory; sons, Christopher (Ashley Fennell) Santory, of Penn Hills, and Joshua (Sue) Santory, of Hempfield; sister, Tracy (Mark) Pasek, of Level Green; grandchildren, Alyson, Ryder and Alaina; and nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township. 412) 751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friady in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Lori Walters, officiating. Private inurnment will be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery Mausoleum, Elizabeth Township.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 28, 2019