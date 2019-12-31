|
Ruth Ellen Younghans, 94, of Pittsburgh, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Born May 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Amelia and Henry McCulligan. She was loving mother to Jackie (Edward) Super and James Younghans; loving mother-in-law to Doreen; cherished grandmother to Michael, Kevin (Chrissi), Edward and Robert Super, Heather and Shannon Younghans, and Grandon and Gregory Stone Younghans; and dear great-grandmother to Ava and Tessa Super and Olivia and Charity Younghans. She was preceded in death by her sons Larry Younghans and Greg (Susan) Younghans. Ruth loved to ballroom dance and paint. She was also an extremely handy woman who will be dearly missed by all.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Anne Cemetery in Castle Shannon.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 31, 2019