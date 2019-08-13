|
Ruth (Eyman) Place, of Pleasant Hills, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Ruth was born in North Charleroi on Dec. 30, 1923. She is survived by her beloved sons, Mark and Rick; grandsons, Chris and James Williams; sister-in-law, Mira (Don) Eyman; sister-in-law, Mary (Ray) Thomas; brother-in-law, Tom (Jean) Place; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Francis) Place; and very many dearly loved nieces and nephews. Ruth and her late husband John joined The Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church in 1949, where both were very active members in their younger years. In 1952, they founded their company, John P. Place Inc., that is owned and managed by their son Mark.
Abiding by her request, there will be no visitation. A private service will be held with interment in Monongahela Cemetery. Arrangements are by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME INC., 412-655-4600.
If desired, a contribution to one's favorite charity would be very much appreciated. Because Ruth was thankful for God's many blessings in her life, she was keenly aware of those less fortunate in the world who needed a helping hand. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
