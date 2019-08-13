Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Place
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Place


1923 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Place Obituary
Ruth (Eyman) Place, of Pleasant Hills, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Ruth was born in North Charleroi on Dec. 30, 1923. She is survived by her beloved sons, Mark and Rick; grandsons, Chris and James Williams; sister-in-law, Mira (Don) Eyman; sister-in-law, Mary (Ray) Thomas; brother-in-law, Tom (Jean) Place; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Francis) Place; and very many dearly loved nieces and nephews. Ruth and her late husband John joined The Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church in 1949, where both were very active members in their younger years. In 1952, they founded their company, John P. Place Inc., that is owned and managed by their son Mark.
Abiding by her request, there will be no visitation. A private service will be held with interment in Monongahela Cemetery. Arrangements are by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME INC., 412-655-4600.
If desired, a contribution to one's favorite charity would be very much appreciated. Because Ruth was thankful for God's many blessings in her life, she was keenly aware of those less fortunate in the world who needed a helping hand. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now