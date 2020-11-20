1/1
Ruth Palkowitz Vlad, 93, of Pittsburgh and Trenton, Ill., passed away from complications due to covid-19 Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at St Joseph's Hospital in Breese, Ill. Ruth was a devoted mother and grandmother, retired and former office manager of Ungar's Hardware and secretary at Picone Trucking, both in McKeesport. She was a member of Temple B'nai Israel in White Oak. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; parents, Adolf and Helen Palkowitz (Schinfeldt); her brothers, Benjamin Mermelstein and Milton Palkowitz; and sister, Lillian Palkowitz. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Barry (Joy) Vlad, of Trenton, Ill.; sister-in-law, Audrey Palkowitz; two nieces and one nephew: four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHILDKNECHT FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon, Ill.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
