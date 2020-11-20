Ruth Palkowitz Vlad, 93, of Pittsburgh and Trenton, Ill., passed away from complications due to covid-19 Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at St Joseph's Hospital in Breese, Ill. Ruth was a devoted mother and grandmother, retired and former office manager of Ungar's Hardware and secretary at Picone Trucking, both in McKeesport. She was a member of Temple B'nai Israel in White Oak. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; parents, Adolf and Helen Palkowitz (Schinfeldt); her brothers, Benjamin Mermelstein and Milton Palkowitz; and sister, Lillian Palkowitz. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Barry (Joy) Vlad, of Trenton, Ill.; sister-in-law, Audrey Palkowitz; two nieces and one nephew: four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHILDKNECHT FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon, Ill.



