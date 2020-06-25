Samuel A. Connell peacefully passed on Father's Day, June 21, 2020, at the age of 77 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. He passed at home with his loving family at his side, wearing his Steelers pajamas watching Star Wars. Samuel was born to parents William and Mildred (Henevich) Connell. He was the loving and devoted husband of Carol (Pappalardo) Connell for 47 years; loving father of Tina Connell; adoring grandfather of Samantha Carolin and Garry Rodman Jr.; and great-grandfather of Jade, his "Pumpkin". Samuel was the brother of Donna (Dave) Guest, late Jackie Thayler, late Martin Connell, Raymond (Jean) Connell and late Thomas "Tommy" (Natalie) Connell. Samuel was a proud Navy veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He was a rock star at everything he did; husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, baby whisperer, No. 1 fan of his grandchildren and Pittsburgh, Jedi, zip liner, parasailer, indoor skydiver and 007. He will truly be missed by all. Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Jude the Apostle Church. Samuel will be laid to rest with military honors in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville. Face masks will be required in the funeral home and in the church. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com. for online condolences.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Jun. 25, 2020.