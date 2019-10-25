|
Samuel A. Duerr Jr., a man of family, faith and country, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Lorraine Tomasek Duerr; and is survived by his children, Sam Duerr III (Patricia), Sidney Pinnie (Mark) and Dave Duerr (Margie). He was the proud grandfather of Elizabeth McGonigle (Brendan), Laura Pinnie and Annie, Sam IV, Chris and Morgan Duerr. Mr. Duerr was born Jan. 13, 1925, in Allison Park, to Sidney (Rebert) and Samuel Duerr, and attended Etna High School. He enlisted in the Navy's Officers Training Program and served his country during World War II and the Korean War, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. Upon graduation from Grove City College in 1948, he began a career in the packaging industry. After marrying Lorraine in 1951, they founded Duerr Acetate Box Co. in 1953 in Mars, Pa. Mr. and Mrs. Duerr actively grew the company, renamed it Duerr Packaging Co. Inc., and moved it to its present locations of Burgettstown and Imperial. In addition to his continual involvement in the company, Mr. Duerr was a founding member of Rich-Mar Rotary and dedicated his time to the John E. Mair Masonic Lodge of Mars, Parkway West Rotary, SCORE of Pittsburgh, the Mars United Presbyterian Church, Cranberry Community United Presbyterian Church, and, in the last 20 years, St. Andrews United Presbyterian Church of Sewickley.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at St. Andrews United Presbyterian Church, 801 Beaver St., Sewickley. His service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Andrews United Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Allegheny County Memorial Park. Arrangements are by COPELAND'S.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Andrews United Presbyterian Church, 801 Beaver St., Sewickley, PA 15143, or the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave. No. 101, Bellevue, PA 15202. The family would like to express its gratitude for the support and comfort given to Mr. Duerr and his family by the many friends, caregivers and medical professionals.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019