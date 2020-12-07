Samuel Anthony Strangis, 88, of Linesville, peacefully passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Born Feb. 29, 1932, in McKeesport, he was the son of Frank and Serafina (Vaccaro) Strangis. He married Shirley Dean "Deanie" Anderson on Nov. 24, 1954 in McKeesport; she preceded him in death on Nov. 6, 2009. He is now with his Darling Deanie in their heavenly home. Sam served our country in the Army and received a Bronze Star during his time in the Korean War. He was co-owner of PNS Entertainment Enterprises for 40 years. Sam previously had worked for 10 years at CMD Electronics in McKeesport. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church in Conneaut Lake. Sam was past Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 136 in McKeesport, a member of Pittsburgh Elks Lodge 11, life member of McKeesport VFW Post 514, a member of Port Vue American Legion Post 447, a life member of D.A.V.
McKeesport, Life Member of AMVETS Post 8 in McKeesport, past president of Mon-Yough Lions Club; and the former director of McKeesport Chamber of Commerce. Most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include six daughters, Michele Stefanides (Dan), of Wellsboro, Pa., Karen Wojcik (Ken), of North Canton, Ohio, Kathleen Strangis, of Elizabeth Borough, Donna Dowd (Mark), of North Huntington, Barbara Morgan (Eric), of Virginia Beach, Va., and Linda Leck (Terry Collins), of Volant; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren with one great-granddaughter on the way; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two brothers, Joseph and John Strangis; five sisters, Mary Devine, Josephine Volpini, Stella Burns, Betty Secasky, and Vera Strangis; and a great-grandson, Joshua Kurta. A Latin Requiem Funeral Mass will be private at Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church in Conneaut Lake. Burial will follow in Our Lady Queen of Americas Cemetery. Please share a condolence for the family at royalcolemanfuneralhome.com
.