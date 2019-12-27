Home

Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Entombment
Following Services
Sandra J. Grivna Obituary
Sandra Jeanne Grivna, 79, of Henderson, Nev., since 2012, formerly of Monroeville, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. She was born Feb. 18, 1940, in McKeesport, daughter of the late Eugene and Annette B. Skoczylas Molnar. She was the wife of the late Lawrence F. Grivna, who died in 2000. Sandra graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor's degree in public administration. She was employed for many, many years with the U.S. government, where she retired from the Human Resources Department. She was a volunteer at Forbes Regional Hospital and a member of Free Hungarian Reformed Church in McKeesport. She is survived by her brother, Eugene Paul Molnar; niece, Brittney Ann Molnar; nephew, Brandon Paul Molnar; cousins, Patricia (Norm) Wilmans, of Virginia, Karen (the late Kenneth) Janesic, of Hudson, Ohio, Thomas (Peggy) Skoczylas, of Warren, Ohio, Gerry Reinhart, of Warren, Ohio, Kim (Harvey) Mazel, of Penn Township, Carol (Ed) Firanski, of West Mifflin, Ruth (Anthony) Spera, of New Jersey, and Barbara Vautrin, of New Jersey.
Family and friends will be received from 9 until the time of services at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES. The Rev. Dr. Daniel Borsay will officiate, and entombment will follow.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 27, 2019
