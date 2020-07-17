Sandra Kay Milavec, 76, of Fayetteville, Ga., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born Dec. 7, 1943, in Atlanta, Ga. Sandra graduated from Grady Nursing School in 1964 and had a long, distinguished career in nursing with tenures at Grady, Kane Hospital in Pittsburgh, Newnan Hospital, West Georgia Scan Lab, and correctional healthcare at the Clayton County Jail and Jackson State Prison in Jackson, Ga. Intermingled with nursing positions were many entrepreneurial pursuits, including selling real estate, mall gift wrapping at Christmastime, owning a candy store, being a car dealership saleswoman, and owning an antique store. She was a true renaissance woman with a multitude of talents, interests, and hobbies. She was endlessly creative and always making, growing, sewing, painting, or restoring something throughout her life. She was known for her fiery spirit and her persistent desire to "send that person a letter!" whenever she felt a wrong had been done. She cared deeply for family and friends and was always there when you needed her. Sandra was just a phone call away. Whether small or large, she showed up for those she cared about. She will not be forgotten. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Louise White; and her brother, Don White, Sandra is survived by her husband of 54 years, Frank Milavec; sons, Mike (Tracey) Milavek and Jon (Lynn Harris Medcalf) Milavec; grandsons, Nick and Ethan; and her brother, Ken White. A remembrance service will be held at a later date. MOWELL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, Fayetteville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests that expressions of sympathy be made in Sandra's name to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. www.mowells.com
.