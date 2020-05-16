Sarah A. Ank
1994 - 2020-05-14
Sarah Ashley Ank, 25, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home. She was born July 1, 1994, in McKeesport and was the daughter of Shawn A. and Renee Maria (Carulli) Ank, of Elizabeth Township. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Matthew D. Ank; grandparents, Richard and Mary Carulli Sr.; uncle, Richard (Jannette) Carulli Jr.; cousins, Addison and Danniella Carulli, fiance, Shane Reitz, of Elizabeth Township; and her dogs, Lucky, Moo Moo, and Shadow. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Deborah Ank and aunt, Rachel Carulli. Sarah was a 2012 graduate of Elizabeth Forward High School and a 2016 graduate of St. Vincent College in Latrobe. Sarah majored in criminology and sociology and graduated cum laude. She was a group supervisor at the Kiddie College Daycare. Sarah enjoyed playing basketball, riding quads, fishing and traveling. She loved time with family, shopping with Mom, talks with Dad, joking with her brother, visiting her grandparents and spending time with her fiance, Shane, and her English bulldog, Moo Moo. She was an amazing baker, and a kindhearted person who always thought of others. Her family will deeply miss her. Private family visitation and service will be held at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. The Rev. Thomas Wagner will officiate. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on May 16, 2020.
May 15, 2020
Sending our condolences to the Ank family. Uplifting you in prayer in your lost. Be blessed
AJ Houston and family
Classmate
May 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ryan
Coworker
May 15, 2020
May 15, 2020
Shawn and renee I am so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mary jo and Scott Gacovsky
May 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Our Sympathy to the Ank Family.
Cindy Fisher
Friend
