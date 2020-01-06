|
Sharon (Hickey) Capo peacefully passed Saturday, Jan 4, 2020. Sharon was the devoted wife of the late Attilio F. Capo; loving mother of Laurel Raines, Matt (Diane) Capo and Cynthia Sabat; and adoring grandmother of Samantha, Stephen, Kyle, Adisson, Olivia, Hailey and Mallory. Sharon is also survived by her brother, Daniel (Estella) Hickey; and niece and nephew, Holly and Harlan, as well as other nieces and nephews; and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Marshall and Marie (Hanks) Hickey. Sharon was a devoted mother and cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren. She spent many years caring for others as a nurse. She was an ardent animal lover and loved growing roses.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332, where an 8 p.m. blessing service will follow. Sharon will be laid to rest Wednesday at Good Shepherd Cemetery, time to be determined. Everyone is asked to please meet directly at the cemetery.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020