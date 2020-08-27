Sharyn L. Underwood, of Troy, Mich., died peacefully in her sleep Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. She was 73 years old. Sharyn was born July 28, 1947, in McKeesport, to Doris (Volk) and James Moffat, and raised in White Oak. Sharyn spent her career working as a special education aide. She loved to help others and was overly generous to everyone she encountered. Complete strangers were treated with the same love and kindness as her family and friends. Sharyn spent countlesshours volunteering and was an active member of Heritage Church of Christ. She enjoyed baking, gardening, antiquing and arts and crafts, but adored her grandchildren above all. Sharyn was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Sharyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Keith. Together they shared 37 years of marriage before his death in 2008. Sharyn is survived by her loving children, Jodi (Bill) Kolakowski and Mark (Dana) Underwood; her cherished grandchildren, Michael and Emma Kolakowski and Jackson, Griffin and Gavin Underwood; and her dear sister, Nancy (Joe) Guercio. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Louise (Schoeller) Underwood; and sisters-in-law, Kerry (Carl) Leonard and Kim (Ray) Nemeth; and nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Mich., where Sharyn will be laid to rest with her husband, Keith. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
.