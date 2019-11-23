|
|
Shirley Helen (Meneely) Skerl, 90, of Collier Township, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. She was born May 10, 1929, in Houston, Pa., a daughter of the late John and Pearl (Campbell) Meneely. On May 30, 1951, she married Carl "Shorty" Skerl, who survives. Shirley was a retired employee of Mellon Bank, Pittsburgh, and a member of SNPJ Lodge No. 6, Sygan. She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and former member of Rennerdale Presbyterian Church. Surviving along with her husband are two daughters, Barbara Radaker and Nancy (Tim) Sobota; three grandchildren, Erik (Holly) Radaker, Jessica Ravis and her fiance, Mike Novak, and Emma (Ryan) Stack; two great-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Bryce; and a sister, Phyllis Lagoni. Deceased is a sister, Vera Flick; and two brothers, Jack and Edd Meneely.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.
Family respectfully suggests donations be made to Slovene Radio Hour-Association of Slovene Americans, 381 F St., Pittsburgh, PA 15209. View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019