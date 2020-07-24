Shirley Noel (Scherer) Murphy, 85, passed away peacefully Monday, July 13, 2020, in Florida. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. "Bob" Murphy Sr., of Broomall, Pa.; and dearly loved mother of Robert J. Jr. (Elizabeth), Bonnie M. Parks (Russell) and Barbara A. Morford (John). She is survived by her grandchildren, Ashley E. Kennedy (Ryan), Courtney E. Imel (Evan), Harry J. Morford, Matthew Marcel and Trey Emmanuel Parks; and great-grandchildren, Abigail and Joshua Imel. Shirley is also remembered lovingly by her nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, John V. Scherer (Betty) and Lawrence F. Scherer (Aurelia), all of whom she loved dearly. Born in McKeesport, Shirley graduated from Glassport High School in 1952 and married Bob, her high school sweetheart, in 1955. Bob and Shirley moved to Philadelphia and eventually to Broomall, where they lived for 47 years and raised their children. She was an exceptional and devoted mother and homemaker who took an active involvement in the lives of her children. She also worked outside the home, most notably as a school bus driver for the Marple Newtown School District. A few years after Bob's death, she moved to Florida to enjoy the warmer climate. She loved spending time at the beach and appreciated nature along with all of its creatures, except for snakes and fish. Shirley enjoyed crossword puzzles, a good book, game time with family, traveling and theater performances. She was fondly known for her chip dip and thumbprint cookies. Always welcoming guests and family into her home with a big, beautiful smile, she was warm and thoughtful company and selflessly dedicated herself to the comfort and needs of others. She was a great listener who had a genuine interest in hearing others share about the events and adventures of their lives. Shirley loved to laugh and never lost the spirit of youthfulness and fun she had since childhood. She was generous and affectionate and never failed to be there to help her family and friends in times of need. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "In Memory of Shirley N. Murphy" to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, www.guidingeyes.org
; or The Nature Conservancy, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, www.nature.org/en-us/
. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Broomall, Pa.