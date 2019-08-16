|
Sophie R. Martin, 92, of White Oak, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. She was born Nov. 12, 1926, in Corry, and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Slensky Romanosky. She was the wife of Samuel A. Martin, who passed away Jan. 24, 2003. She was an active member of First Evangelical Free Church in McKeesport, she loved her church family and was involved with their White Cross Committee and other committees there. Sophie was the proprietor of the former Ann's Salon in Squirrel Hill and also worked as a keypunch for IBM. She is survived by nephews, Walter Shields, of Corry, John Hosfelt, of Elizabeth, and Wilbert (Connie) Phar, of Port Vue; nieces, Loretta (Bruce) Rotharmel, of Liberty, Debbie (Dick) Winters, of McKeesport, Louise (Glenn) Marrow, of McKeesport, Kim (Ted) Kohrs, of Monroeville, Deanna (Bill) Potts, of Liberty, Lisa (Bill) Phar, of McKeesport, Karrie Phar, of McKeesport, and Carol Sjoberg, of White Oak; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends are welcome from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Services will be held at noon in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Alex Ielase officiating. Entombment will follow at McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery, McKeesport.
Condolences may be made at GilbertFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 16, 2019