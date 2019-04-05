Staci Marie Readel Perri, 46, of Versailles, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born Aug. 9, 1972, in McKeesport and was the daughter of Pamela "Pam" (Schaffner) Readel, of White Oak, and Charles H. "Chuck" (Susan) Readel, of Versailles. Staci loved animals and to some she was known as a dog whisperer. She was a rebel with a heart of gold. She worked in the food and beverage industry for many years. Her greatest joy in life was being a mom to her daughter, Mia. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Mia Grace Perri, of Versailles; brother, Charles W. (Laura) Readel, of North Huntingdon; sister, Tricia Lyn Kaylor, of White Oak; nieces, Karli Kaylor and Addison Readel; and nephews, Joseph, Charles C. and Quinn Readel.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director.

Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Apr. 5, 2019