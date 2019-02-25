Stanley Blecharz Jr., 82, of Ross Township, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, after bravely battling a long illness. Born May 14, 1936, in New Kensington, he was the son of Stanley Blecharz Sr. and Margaret (Rusiewicz), both of New Kensington. Stan earned a B.S. in industrial engineering from Penn State University in 1958. He worked the entirety of his 42-year career with the H.J. Heinz Co., beginning as an engineer in 1960, and moving into management till his retirement in 2002. After starting in Pittsburgh, he was transferred to Caracas, Venezuela, then served as production manager (Pittsburgh factory), factory manager (Salem, N.J.), and in several capacities at headquarters, including manager of packaging purchasing for Heinz USA. Unceasingly curious, Stan was a voracious reader, a student of sourdough bread-baking, a custom framer, amateur photographer, wine aficionado, and happy summer resident on Chautauqua Lake, N.Y. He was often found in bookstores and libraries, and was an early champion of Pittsburgh's restaurant scene. Stan's most enduring interest, however, was in high fidelity sound produced from classic vinyl recordings. Countless friends, acquaintances and family members were treated to the glories of home-based audio as he played high-end recordings of Frank Sinatra, the Modern Jazz Quartet, and Antonio Carlos Jobim among an array of classical, jazz, and pop artists. His life-long love of music was extraordinary. No stereo ever sounded so good. Stan is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Nancy Bears Blecharz; loving daughters, Holly (Kevin) Carr and Kathy (Eric) Emmons; brother and best friend, William (Judith) Blecharz; grandchildren, Janell Carr, Bethany (Matthew) Sytsema, Meg (Josh) Van Dyke, Andrew (Nicole) Carr, and Anna and Katelyn Rose Emmons; great-grandchildren, Diandre Carr, Eden and Cade Sytsema, Julianna and Madelyn Van Dyke, and Addison Carr; and nephew, Richard Blecharz.

Friends received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Memorial Park Presbyterian Church, 8800 Peebles Road.

Contributions may be made to the Cancer Center at Allegheny General Hospital. Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019