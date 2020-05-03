Steven G. George, a lifelong learner, educator, computer whiz and bowler extraordinaire, and a Moon Township resident since 1965, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, at age 78. Born Feb. 22, 1942, in Sewickley, Steve was the youngest of four children born to the late Steven John and Ethel (Haus) George. He was the beloved husband of Judith (Larkin) George for 54 years; loving father of Steven George Jr., Jean Bender and Katheryn Barker (Steven); brother of Helen Martin (Michael), James George (Joyce) and Richard George (Lea); and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Steve was a 1960 graduate of East Huntingdon High School and obtained his B.S. in mathematics from California State University in 1964. Upon graduation, he spent two years at Avella and 34 years at Moon High School, teaching math and computer science. He proudly formed and coached boys and girls varsity bowling teams, leading his teams to many championships. Upon retirement in 1996 from teaching, he worked for All American Bowling installing computerized bowling scoring systems. Steve loved to bowl! He was the first inductee into the WPIBL Hall of Fame for meritorious service. He served as secretary/treasurer for Greater Pittsburgh Ten-Pin Bowling Association. He was director and president of Greater Pittsburgh USBC BA. He also volunteered at state tournaments and bowled in many ABC tournaments. Steve and Judy married at, and were longtime members of St. Margaret Mary Parish. Steve was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Kind and sweet, a patient teacher loved by many, he will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Monday May 4 and Tuesday May 5 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 5, at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Road. Covid-19 restrictions require masks and social distancing. Mass will be limited to immediate family Wednesday, May 6, at St. Margaret Mary Church. A celebration of his life to enable a larger gathering will be planned for a later date. Family suggests donations, if desired, in his name to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA (www.pwsausa.org).
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 3, 2020.