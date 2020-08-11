1/1
Steven W. Kolodziej Sr.
1955 - 2020-08-09
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven W. Kolodziej Sr., 65, of Forward Township, lost his valiant battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. He was born July 23, 1955, in McKeesport. Steve was the former proprietor of Lucky Dawgs Doggie Daycare. He enjoyed gardening and being outdoors with his faithful pup Maggie and having a Coors Lite with his many friends. He is survived by his wife, Ginny Andros-Kolodziej; sister-in-law, Gayle Andros, of Forward Township; and his mother, Dorothy (Gazdich) Krol, of Forward Township. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven W. Kolodziej Jr., and father, Walter Kolodziej. Private visitation will be held at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Special thanks to Cindy and George Myers and Wayne Joll for all your help and support. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved