Steven W. Kolodziej Sr., 65, of Forward Township, lost his valiant battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. He was born July 23, 1955, in McKeesport. Steve was the former proprietor of Lucky Dawgs Doggie Daycare. He enjoyed gardening and being outdoors with his faithful pup Maggie and having a Coors Lite with his many friends. He is survived by his wife, Ginny Andros-Kolodziej; sister-in-law, Gayle Andros, of Forward Township; and his mother, Dorothy (Gazdich) Krol, of Forward Township. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven W. Kolodziej Jr., and father, Walter Kolodziej. Private visitation will be held at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Special thanks to Cindy and George Myers and Wayne Joll for all your help and support. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
.