Sue (Silk) Driver, of Franklin Park, formerly of Ingomar, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Sue was cared for well and loved by extended family and her deceased husband, Edgar S. Driver. Sue graduated from Perry High School in 1939 and from the last class of Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh's Nursing School in 1942. At retirement, she was an elementary school nurse in the North Allegheny School District. She is survived by son, William "Bill" Davis Jr. (Judith), of Ann Arbor, Mich.; daughters, Gail Davis, of Westlake, Ohio, Anne Davis, of Pittsburgh, and Laurie Barkus, of Ingomar; grandchildren, William "Bill" Davis III (Carol), of Ann Arbor, Mich., Spencer (Shelly) Davis, of Saline, Mich., Malcolm Davis, of Ann Arbor, Mich., Kelly Jones (Rowan Myatt), of Westlake, Ohio, Michael Jones, of Westlake, Ohio, and Luknam Davis, of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Morgan Davis, of Louisville, Colo., Lauren Davis (Aiden Gawura), of Whitmore Lake, Mich., Madalyn "Maddy" Davis, Riley Davis and Alexander Davis, of Ann Arbor, Mich.; sister, Mary Ellen Wolzansky (Joe), of Lewes, Del.; brother-in-law, Art Stanley, of South Hadley, Mass.; cousins, Sue McFadden, of Ridgefield, Wash., George (Kathleen) Eakin, of Limavady, United Kingdom, Shirley Boyer, of Carmel, Ind., Robert Eakin, of San Francisco, Calif., Nancy Eakin (Bruce) Layne, of Shelbyville, Ky., and Helen Eakin, of Belfast, United Kingdom; nieces, Sally Silk, of Jupiter, Fla., Jean Toumey, of Franklin Park, Ellen Lawrence, of Marietta, Ga., Kathy (Toumey) Stamm, of Ingomar, Susan (Bob) Ableidinger, of Arden, N.C., Julie Silk, of Tequesta, Fla., Kathleen (Bob) Craig, of Hanson, Mass., and, nephews, John (Carolyn) Silk, of Wilmington, N.C., Bruce Stanley, of London, United Kingdom, Greg Toumey, of McCandless, John (Olga) Silk, of Tampa, Fla., Mark (Krista) Stanley, of Katonah, N.Y., David Wolzansky, of Lewes, Del., and James "JP" (Joanne) Silk, of Garden City, N.Y. Sue specially enjoyed people, reading and the out-of-doors. During the recent weeks spent in the hospital and hospice, she took immense pleasure in receiving written messages read aloud to her along with visits, phone calls, cards and flowers. For her, the family, and many cherished friends, it became a dynamic, living memorial service. Memorial contributions may be sent to North Hills Community Outreach, 1975 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, PA 15101, or Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, 45 S. 23rd St., Suite 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Oct. 20, 2019