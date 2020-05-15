Susan Ann (Hackenburg) Trethewey, 77, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, after a heroic battle with cancer. Susan was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Shaker Heights, Ohio, a daughter of the late Aubrey and Jane (Petrequin)Hackenburg. She graduated from Hathaway Brown School in 1960 before attending Connecticut College, where she graduated in 1964 with a bachelor of arts in American History, and more importantly life-long friendships with her "CC 7". After teaching for a year, she settled into her greatest calling as a Mom when she became a mother in 1965. For Sue, life revolved around family and faith. While raising her five children, Sue was active as a homeroom parent, involved in the Markham Elementary School PTA and the Mt. Lebanon High School PTSA. Her love for her kids and education manifested itself in the creation of special events like the Markham sixth grade graduation trip to Falcon Camp in Carrollton, Ohio, and her annual year-end luncheon to thank her children's teachers for their efforts. As her own kids got older, Sue casually started taking care of neighbors' children in her home. Her kindness, compassion and love for these children was shared by word of mouth. Over the next 35 years, Sue cared for and embraced 90 children as part of her own family. When she was surrounded by children, her smile radiated and her heart was filled with joy. She provided quiet guidance to parents and left her loving imprint on so many. Her legacy of love and selflessness is felt well beyond the bounds of her immediate family. Sue was the ultimate Mom. She was the beloved wife for 55 years of Bill H. Trethewey; devoted mother of Scott (Linda) Trethewey, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Heather (Sam) D'Alesandro, of Mt. Lebanon, Liz (Keith) Schmitt, of Durham, N.H., Dick (Beth)Trethewey, of Charleston, W.Va., and Bob (Kelly) Trethewey, of Ellicott City, Md.; loving grandmother of 17 between the ages of 7 and 26; cherished sister of Eleanor (George) Chu, of St. Paul, Minn., Richard (Linda) Hackenburg, of Southport, N.C., and Patricia (Gordon) Laflin, of Englewood, Fla.; and is also survived by nieces and nephews. A graveside service in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are by LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES. Memorial contributions are appreciated in lieu of flowers to Southminster Presbyterian Church in Susan Trethewey's memory (http://www.spchurch.org/pages/?SPCOnlineDonations). www.laughlinfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 15, 2020.