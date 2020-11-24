1/
Susan Simons
2020 - 2020-11-23
Susan Stough Simons, 77, of Sewickley Heights, died at home on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 54 years of the late Frank W. Simons III; mother of Amy (Mark) Vanella, of McCandless, and the late F. Douglas Simons; grandmother of Corinne and Will Vanella. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Funeral and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ross ATF, C/O Pittsburgh Mercy I.D. Services, 1200 Reedsdale St., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
