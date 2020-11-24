Susan Stough Simons, 77, of Sewickley Heights, died at home on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 54 years of the late Frank W. Simons III; mother of Amy (Mark) Vanella, of McCandless, and the late F. Douglas Simons; grandmother of Corinne and Will Vanella. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Funeral and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ross ATF, C/O Pittsburgh Mercy I.D. Services, 1200 Reedsdale St., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
.