Sylvia A. Busis, 94, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was the wife of 71 years of Sidney (z"l); father of Neil, Richard (Judy Beck), James (Maureen Kelly) and William (Leslie Hall); grandfather of David (Catherine Blauvelt), Anne (z"l), Hillary (Michael Palmieri), Sarah (Matthew Cohen), Deborah (Mathew Levine), Samuel, Ethan, Hannah, Abigail, Adam, Daniel and Molly; great-grandfather of Arthur, Joshua, Noah and Diana; and sister of Dorothy Grinberg (z"l) and Miriam Hershman. Sylvia's eventful life spanned almost a century. Born and raised in Pittsburgh's East End, she mostly grew up in the Depression and during World War II. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in English and then earned a master's degree in social work. Sylvia and Sidney met while at Pitt and were married in 1947. She worked as a medical social worker at Montefiore Hospital and for one year at the University of Pennsylvania until she started a family in 1951. While raising four rambunctious boys, Sylvia simultaneously pursued a volunteer career as a lay leader in many Jewish communal organizations. Among these, she served as the president of the Hillel Jewish University Center and the chair of the University of Pittsburgh Israel Heritage Room Committee. She was also particularly active in leadership roles at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and Rodef Shalom Congregation. She led the tours at Rodef Shalom and also served as a docent at the University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning Nationality Classrooms. Over the course of her volunteer career, she garnered numerous honors. For seven decades, Sylvia and Sidney were true partners in all of their community work. Together they frequently traveled the world with the Jewish Federation and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee to visit and assist Jewish communities in need. Those who worked with her will remember her warmth, generosity and intelligence. Many female lay leaders in Pittsburgh's Jewish community considered her to be their mentor and role model as they began their involvement. Above all else, Sylvia was a devoted family matriarch, who deeply loved her husband, four sons and their wives, and then grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her parents, uncles, aunts, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and cousins. She was the bedrock of her family, always loving, supportive and helpful. All will cherish her memory.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Rodef Shalom Temple, 4905 Fifth Ave, at Morewood. There will be no visitation prior to services. Interment will be at West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. Shiva will be Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19. Arrangements are entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., family owned and operated.

Contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle, 5915 Beacon St., Pittsburgh, PA 15217, or online at www.jewishchronicle.timesofisrael.com/donate. www.schugar.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on May 17, 2019