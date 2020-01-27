|
Tara Lynn Hummingbird, 34, of Dravosburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. She was born June 22, 1985, in Tahlequah, Okla., and was the daughter of Linda Ree Nicholson, of Dravosburg, and J.D. and Kara Hummingbird, of Martinsburg, W.Va. Tara was a proud member of the Air Force and held the rank of master sergeant. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Taylor Lynn, and son, Jacob Dean, of Puyallup, Wash.; nephew, Declan Thomas Hummingbird Ciszewski, of Wheeling, W.Va.; sisters, Kelsi Solano, of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Kerrigan Hummingbird, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; brother, Drake Hummingbird, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; grandparents, Pa Pa Bill and Oma Williams, of McKeesport, and Mama Sue Hummingbird, of Stilwell, Okla.; uncles, Kenneth Nicholson, of Pikeville, N.C., Larry Nicholson, of Ruffin, N.C., and Jamie Hummingbird, of Tahlequah, Okla.; aunts, Angelika Nicholson, of Liberty Borough, and Dana Noel, of Stilwell, Okla.; and many beloved friends in Pennsylvania and all over the world in the Air Force and other branches of the military. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lia Sue Hummingbird-Ciszewski, and grandfather, "Paw Paw" Nick Hummingbird.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in the funeral home's chapel. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills, with full military honors accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 27, 2020