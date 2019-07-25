|
Teresa Louise Berthold, 92, of Allison Park, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late George T. Berthold; loving mother of John (Claudia) Berthold; dear sister of Eileen Wagner and the late Vera Bennardo, Sis Ackley and Lenore Ruzemberka; and is also survived by her grandchildren, Joshua, the late Jason, Christopher and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Brian, Christian and Jackson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME INC., 10418 Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in St. Alexis Parish, Wexford. Everyone please meet at church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Alexis Parish, 10090 Old Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090.
