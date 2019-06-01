Teresa L. Flowers, 61, of Allison Park, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, while under the care of UPMC Shadyside Hospital. Born Oct. 22, 1957, in Bellevue, she was the daughter of Richard L. White and the late Hilda Davison White. Teresa fought a courageous battle with cancer. She held a strong sense of faith in the Lord. Teresa will always be remembered for her ability to make anyone laugh at any time. Above all, she was an amazing wife, mother, daughter and sister who will be dearly missed. In addition to her father, Richard, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, William W. Flowers Jr., who she married May 24, 1986; her son, Zachary Flowers, of Allison Park; her sister, Cathy White, of Harmony; and her brother, Tom (Ramona) White, of Harmony. In addition to her mother, Hilda, she was preceded in death by her brother, Norman White.

Memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Teresa will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery in Gibsonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, c/o Development, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.