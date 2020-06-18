Therese was a kind and generous person and a good friend, volunteering to help the Guild for the Blind and at Little Lake Theatre. When my brother was dying in Tokyo, she took me aside and asked if I needed money to get there (I had it covered.) Therese played many roles on the Little Lake stage, mostly maids and cooks and secretaries, but the role in which I remember her excelling is that of Sissy in Ira Levin's VERONICA'S ROOM, a strange, dark character, quite unlike the usual light comedic characters she was cast to portray.

Lee Wilson

Friend