Therese H. Courtney
1926 - 2020
Therese Henkle Courtney, 93, of McMurray, died peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 8, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Byron Robert and Madelyn Marie (O'Brian) Henkle. Therese graduated summa cum laude from Oberlin College, where she was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She met her husband-to-be, Welby Gillette Courtney, at Oberlin, where they were married Sept. 11, 1948. Therese was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a frequent volunteer for the then Guild for the Blind, an avid reader, an actress, and solver of cryptic crossword puzzles. She was active in local community theater productions, is included on the Little Lake Theatre Wall of Fame, and appeared in several movies, commercials and print ads. Her finest role was as a wonderful, creative, talented, funny and loving mother. She will be missed by many. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Welby, and siblings Janice Henkle Renker, Elizabeth Henkle Lantzy and William Robert Henkle. Surviving are her daughters, Janice Courtney Pini and husband James and Kathryn Courtney Stecker and husband Charles; son, Kenneth Alan Courtney and wife Mary; four grandchildren, Christine (Pini) Gaden, Alex Pini, Kyle Stecker and Rachel (Stecker) Nargi; and one great-granddaughter, Julia Courtney Gaden, who lit up her life. A memorial gathering is planned for some time in August, near her birthday. Memorial donations in her name are welcome to Little Lake Theatre, 500 Lakeside Drive, Canonsburg, PA, 15317; and Peters Township Public Library, 616 E. McMurray Road, McMurray, PA 15317. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
Therese was a kind and generous person and a good friend, volunteering to help the Guild for the Blind and at Little Lake Theatre. When my brother was dying in Tokyo, she took me aside and asked if I needed money to get there (I had it covered.) Therese played many roles on the Little Lake stage, mostly maids and cooks and secretaries, but the role in which I remember her excelling is that of Sissy in Ira Levin's VERONICA'S ROOM, a strange, dark character, quite unlike the usual light comedic characters she was cast to portray.
Lee Wilson
Friend
