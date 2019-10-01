|
|
Thomas A. Brown, 86, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Mt. Vernon of Elizabeth. Born June 23, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Paul and Dorothy Brown. He is survived by a son, Dr. Scott (Margaret) Brown, of Los Gatos, Calif., and a daughter, Deborah (Mark) Gaydos, of Elizabeth Township; grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Gaydos and Jessica and Natalie Brown; his wife, Sandra K. Brown, of Brownsville, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife, Sandra S. Brown; an infant son, Lon Allen Brown; brothers, Paul (Barbara) and Charles (Phyllis) Brown; and sister, Charlotte (Harold) Pauley. Mr. Brown was a graduate of Springfield High School and Wittenberg University, where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. He earned his MBA from Ohio State University and attended the Graduate School of Business and Public Administration, Cornell University, as a fellow of the National Institute of Public Affairs. Mr. Brown retired from a distinguished career with the federal government in 1992, where he had worked for over 32 years in the field of government procurement. He was named a public affairs fellow in 1969, designated a fellow of the National Contract Management Association in 1974 and certified professional contract manager in 1976, and received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 1986. Throughout his career as a contract analyst, he received numerous professional awards, commendations and accreditations. He was previously a member of Toastmasters International and Rotary Club, and a volunteer reading tutor for adults with developmental disabilities. He enjoyed singing in barbershop groups, loved his dogs and always sought to make people laugh, even if it was at how bad his jokes were. He was a veteran of the Army, having served in the Army Security Agency during the Korean War.
Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Additionally, family and friends are welcome at the FERNCLIFF CEMETERY CHAPEL, Springfield, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Oct. 1, 2019