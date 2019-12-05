|
Thomas Edison Stewart passed away on the morning of Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Pittsburgh at the age of 87. Thomas was born Feb. 1, 1932, in Birmingham, Pa., and spent his childhood within Huntingdon County. He graduated from Franklin Township High School. He then spent the majority of his life living in the village of Clinton outside of Freeport, alongside the Allegheny River. Thomas was an Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War era, eventually reaching the rank of senior airman before being honorably discharged with a service-related injury. After his military service, Thomas attended trade school and worked as an industrial engineer in the Western Pennsylvania area, working for companies such as Alcoa, Pittsburgh Forgings, Pittsburgh Nipple Works, Papercraft, General Tire and General Electric. Thomas was a polymath and homesteader. From a young age, he lived a life of self-sufficiency. In high school, he earned money by trapping foxes that had a governmental bounty. Later in life, he ran his own small business called Stewart Engineering where he would exercise his talent in fiberglass molding and automobile part fabrication. In his spare time, Thomas was a skilled motorcycle racer and enjoyed gardening. He was an experimental aircraft enthusiast and was actively working on designing and building his own airplane until his age caught up to him, prompting him to spend the last years of his life in a Greensburg retirement community. In his final season of life, he enjoyed spending a lot of time with his sons, sipping on an occasional malt liquor, and relaxing. Thomas is survived by his children, Phillip, Thomas Jr. and Beverly; siblings, Jim and his wife Dorothy, and Nancy; his grandchildren, Gannon, Sabrina, Alaina, Ella, Alexander and Claire; and his brother-in-law, Harry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Charles Stewart and Maria Agnes Kathrine; siblings, Harry Stewart, Bart (Sam) Stewart and Ricky Stewart Sharrot; and numerous adopted dogs that he loved. Thomas died peacefully of natural causes while under the care of caring nurses and family members.
The family has concluded private funeral services. However, the family will be hosting a memorial service at The Clement in Tarentum in the early summer where all are welcome to attend and celebrate Thomas' life. Professional services are by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 5, 2019