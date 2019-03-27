Thomas F. Klein, 72, of Cranberry Township, passed away in the presence of his family Monday, March 25, 2019, in the comfort of his home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born Sept. 28, 1946, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Peter J. Klein and Dorothy Makowski Klein. Tom held many positions in the food industry throughout his career. After retirement, he found his calling as a funeral assistant at the Boylan and Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Homes, serving as a greeter during visitations and as a funeral attendant on services. In his free time, Tom enjoyed golf and watching sports, and he was an avid follower of Notre Dame. He also loved to sit on the deck and watch the birds. Above all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Paula J. Klein; his sons, Scott Klein and his wife, Julia and Steven Klein and his wife, Dr. Jo-Anne; his grandchildren, Peter, Luke and Henry Klein and Charlie John; six siblings, James (Sally) Klein, Michael (Linda) Klein, Col. Martin (Jessie) Klein, Mary (Dan) Powell, Rosanne (Mike) Cully and Germaine (Mike) Krzan; his sisters- and brothers-in-law, Peggy (Jack) Davis, Scott (Donna) Patterman, Susie (Kevin) Simoneau, Karen (Randy) Sabo, Tracy (Rick) Sabo and Caelan Klein; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by three siblings, Mary Margaret, James, and Peter Klein; and a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Patterman.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township, PA 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066, with the Most Rev. David A. Zubik as celebrant. Tom will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Tom's honor to the McGuire Memorial Foundation, 200 N. Mercer Ave., P.O. Box 48, New Brighton, PA 15066 (mcguirememorialfoundation.org/make-a-donation). Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Tom's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.