Thomas J. Rose Jr., 72, of Greensburg, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, in his home. He was born Nov. 5, 1947, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Thomas J. Sr. and Amelia A. (Kubicek) Rose. He was recently employed by PPG Paints, Greensburg. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, and was a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph D. Rose. Thomas is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathleen L. (Matthews) Rose; his daughter, Susan "Beth" Millar and husband Craig, of Creekside; brother, Terry A. Rose and wife Connie, of Colorado; sister, Susan Zamora and husband David, of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law, Sheri Balega and husband Steve, of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.