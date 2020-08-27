Thomas Robert Birchall Sr., 80, of Sunrise, Fla., died Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was the son of the late James and Irene (McNeice) Birchall; loving husband of Rinette (Tjalim) Birchall; father of Anthony Nicholas, Thomas Robert Jr. (Dana), Timothy Scott Sr. (Lisa), and Carie Jean (Wayne) Hemphill; grandfather of Dustin, Zachary, Sarah, Billie Ann, and Scott Birchall, Aaron Warren, and Jaime, Mackenzie, and Skyler Johnson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Todd Michael Birchall; and his two sisters, Ruth Whiteman and Maureen Whiteman. A veteran of the Korean War, he will be memorialized at sea following cremation.



