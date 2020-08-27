1/1
Thomas R. Birchall Sr.
2020 - 2020-07-18
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Robert Birchall Sr., 80, of Sunrise, Fla., died Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was the son of the late James and Irene (McNeice) Birchall; loving husband of Rinette (Tjalim) Birchall; father of Anthony Nicholas, Thomas Robert Jr. (Dana), Timothy Scott Sr. (Lisa), and Carie Jean (Wayne) Hemphill; grandfather of Dustin, Zachary, Sarah, Billie Ann, and Scott Birchall, Aaron Warren, and Jaime, Mackenzie, and Skyler Johnson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Todd Michael Birchall; and his two sisters, Ruth Whiteman and Maureen Whiteman. A veteran of the Korean War, he will be memorialized at sea following cremation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved