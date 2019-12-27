|
Thomas Ryan Schwartz, 76, known as "Captain" to friends and "Skippy" to family, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Wausau, Wis. Born Aug. 14, 1943, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Thomas and Delores (Wandless) Schwartz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ryan, three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Cheryl; his daughters, Barbara (David) Smeal and Rachel (Tom) DeGross; his son, David (Kay) Schwartz; his sister, Eileen Castaneda; his granddaughters, Jessica (Ryan) Wall, Elizabeth (Nathan) Stockton, Taylor Parten and Morgan Parten; and his grandsons, Samuel Smeal, Dominic Plautz and Steven Schwartz. He will be missed terribly by his faithful dog, Dolce. Those who knew Tom knew of his great passion for sailing. Cheryl keeps with her a lifetime of memories of their adventures together.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date in the Pittsburgh area.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Donate Life America or to the American Kidney Fund. Above all, please consider becoming an organ donor. Tom and Cheryl enjoyed extended years together because of a kidney donated by their dear friend, Nancy, for which the family is eternally grateful.
