Thomas Stuart Gordon, 63, longtime resident of Millburn, Short Hills, and Florham Park, N.J., passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 19, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joanne Ng Gordon; sons, Travis M. Gordon (Martina), Cameron S. Gordon, and Mclean A. "Teddy" Gordon; precious grandchildren, Daniel James Gordon and Sawyer Finley Gordon; stepchildren, Stacie Khandros and Brandon Cheung; 13 nieces and nephews; dozens of adoring cousins; and thousands of dear friends. Tom was the son of Robert M. Gordon Jr. and the late Shirley Dewis Gordon; and brother of Katharine Gordon Hilliard, John D. Gordon (Andree), Sara Gordon Pylman (Rick), Patricia Gordon Cooklin, and Robert A. Gordon (Shadley). Tommy was born in Pittsburgh and grew up in Rosslyn Farms and Sewickley, where he attended Sewickley Academy. Tommy earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Roanoke College, where he served (briefly) as student body president and as president of his beloved Sigma Chi Fraternity. Tom then began his 40-year career at Gordon Terminal Service, serving in many roles, most recently as vice president and managingpartner of the McKees Rocks and Bayonne, N.J.-based company. Tom was a longtime member of the Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Association (ILMA) and a member and past president of the Petroleum Packaging Council (PPC). A true friend, Tommy loved people with every ounce of his being. He was a brother in Christ, a true American patriot, and a person who found his best friend in his wife, Joanne. Together, with their involvement in the Christ Church of Short Hills' choir, vestry, and its many subcommittees, Tom became a huge presence within the church community. An avid philanthropist, Tom was a devoted supporter of The Heritage Foundation, St. Andrew's Society of Philadelphia, Sigma Chi Foundation, Intercollegiate Studies Institute, Network of Enlightened Women, National Brain Tumor Society and Heritage Valley Health System. Tom was a well-traveled wine enthusiast, a devout fanatic of the Steelers, Penguins, and yes, even the Pirates. He loved attending the opera and theater. Tommy was always the life of any party, was quick with a song and even quicker to make new friends. He made a lasting impression on anyone who met him. Tom will be dearly missed for his quick wit, loving spirit and fierce devotion to his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations made to the Christ Church of Short Hills music program, an organization near and dear to Tom's heart as an active choir member. Please add after checks--payable to Christ Church in Short Hills with memo 'In Memory of Tom Gordon. Arrangements are by BRADLEY, SMITH AND SMITH FUNERAL HOME, Springfield. For information on the live streaming of his service, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com
