Thomas S. Shaheen Obituary
Thomas S. Shaheen, 74, of Ross Township, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was the husband of the late Pat A. Shaheen; beloved father of Thomas Shaheen (Karen), Tracy L. Teckmeyer (Fred) and the late Travis Shaheen; brother of Joseph, Mona Ayoub, Samira (Harry Hagerty), Haleh Young (Michael), Johnny, Alfred "Fred" and the late Jimmy, Suad Khoury and Samuel; proud grandfather of Presley Teckmeyer, Sarah, Rachel, Nicole Shaheen and Alyssa McCoy; and beloved friend of Ben and Ruth Logan; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; and his second family at GoodFella's Restaurant.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.Wednesday at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 806 Perry Highway, North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Sebastian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019
