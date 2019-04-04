Thomas W. Brown, 72, of Carnegie, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Thomas was a graduate and active alumnus of Grove City College, Class of 1968, and proud member of Kappa Alpha Phi. Thomas earned his law degree from Duquesne University and served as a Colonel for the Army Reserve (Judge Advocate for the 99th Regional Support Command). In addition to practicing criminal defense law in Pittsburgh for 45 years, he also volunteered pro bono legal work for the elderly in Carnegie. Thomas served 10 years as school director for the Carlynton School District and was a member of the Allegheny County Healthcare Consortium. Thomas enjoyed golfing with his daughter, following Pittsburgh and Grove City College sports and the sports endeavors of the Patterson boys. Thomas is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marie E. (Hrscavich) Brown; his beloved daughter, Mary Katherine (Brown) Patterson; son-in-law, Michael Patterson; his granddaughters, Clara Grace and Katherine Juliet, as well as his brother, David (Laurie Max). He was preceded in death by sister, Kaye Riggs.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie. Blessing service will be at noon Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 32 Belmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15223, or .