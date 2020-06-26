I have great memories of Tom and Pat when I baby sat Jimmy and Jason and Pat baby sat DJ and Kara. You all have my sympathy.
Thomas Wayne Weber, 76, of White Oak, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in hospice care at Kane Regional, McKeesport. Born Dec. 8, 1943, in Braddock, he was the son of Charles and Mary (Conroy) Weber. One of nine children, Tom graduated from St. Thomas High School in Braddock. He moved to Duquesne in 1969 and he retired from Conrail Railroad, where he worked as a linesman most of his life. Raised in the Catholic faith, Tom was a very prayerful man who had a close relationship with the Lord. Later in life, he found a sense of community and peace by joining Faith Lutheran Church in White Oak, where he was a faithful member. He was an avid fisherman and some of his favorite times were spent at his lake home in Jamestown, Pa., near Pymatuning Lake. Described by family and friends as a true gentleman, Tom was an awesome husband, caregiver, uncle, brother, husband, friend and father figure. He had many friends and loved to visit them at various clubs, including the GBU and former Moose Lodge in Duquesne and VFW clubs in Duquesne and East Pittsburgh. He was predeceased by his wives, Patricia Morini Kracinovsky Weber, in 1997, and Barbara Kmetz Weber, in 2012. He was also predeceased by his brothers, John "Jack", Charles, Dennis (Butch) and Brian; sisters, Dolores Simon, Helen Haney, Patricia Zahorchak and Janice Napierkowski; and nephews Wayne Simon, John Zahorchak, Kevin Haney and Scott Weber. He is survived by his stepsons, Stephen (Beth), David (Lori) and Kenneth (Sandy) Kracinovsky; grandchildren, Ian, Colin, DJ, Kara, James and Jason; nephews and nieces, Gary, Louis, Mark and Kellie Simon, Kathy (Haney) Orlic, Kim (Zahorchak) Anastas, Michelle (Zahorchak) DeCroo, Brian, Jennifer and Mary Weber, Connie Pickens Plues, Bonny Weber and Colleen and Patricia Weber. He is also survived by his very special friend, Cathy Petrulli, and her sons, Lyle and Leo (Natalia), and grandchildren, Noah, Emma and Avianna, whom Tom loved like family. By Tom's request, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Arrangements were handled by STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Humane Society. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Jun. 26, 2020.