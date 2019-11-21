|
|
Tom Patrick, of Glassport, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Family Home Hospice at Canterbury Place, surrounded by his loving family. Born Jan. 11, 1940, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late Thomas Patrick, and Lilian (Lockhart) Patrick. Tom was a graduate of McKeesport High School and Fort Hays State University. A retired president of the Corrugated Division at Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel and US Steel, Tom was a dedicated family man and husband, father and grandfather. He also enjoyed playing golf and was a fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams. He is survived by his loving wife, Gail (Roberts) Patrick; his children, Drew (Jackie) Patrick, of Level Green, and Deron (Bethanie) Patrick, of Pleasant Hills; his grandchildren, Clay and Gavin Patrick and Tanner, Riley and Nash Patrick; brothers, Rich (Nancy) Patrick, of Jacksonville, Fla., Bill (Ruthann) Patrick, of West Mifflin, and Mark (Suzzann) Patrick, of North Huntingdon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ellen and Harry Furman, of Appleton, Wis.; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019