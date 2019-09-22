|
Veronica M. "Vera" (Kolicius) Martello, 92, of Turtle Creek, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by Norman Edward Martello, her beloved husband of 55 years. She was the loving mother of Pamela Martello, of Turtle Creek, Janet (Alvin) Weisberg, of Youngstown, Ohio, Norman (Elayne Weissler) Martello, of Palo Alto, Calif., William (Dolores Diaz) Martello, of Austin, Texas, Donald (Ellie Sero) Martello, of Pittsburgh, Anita (Paul) DeChancie, of Forest Hills, Kathy ('Hoop" Harrison) Rabickow-Harrison, of Forest Hills, and Alan (Wendy Merrill) Martello, of Pittsburgh; treasured grandmother of Matthew, Hannah, Jonathan, David and Zachary Weisberg, Victoria and Anthony Martello, Alessandra and Janelle DeChancie, Veronica Wu and Christina Gardner; and great-grandmother of Reuven Yonah and Shaina Weisberg. Vera was preceded in death by her brother, William (surviving spouse, Anne) Kolicius. Graduating at age 19 with a BS in biology and chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh in 1946, Vera worked as a water quality lab technician before marrying Norman. After raising eight children, Vera devoted her retirement years to visiting grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and long winter travel vacations with Norman. She and Norman volunteered as health insurance counselors at UPMC Braddock Hospital and taught AARP 55-Alive driving classes.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James Street, Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Vera will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110 (www.pittsburghfoodbank.org), or Salvation Army, 300 Holland Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (www.wpa.salvationarmy.org).
