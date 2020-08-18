Victor H. Ganassi,90, of West Homestead, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. He was a son of the late Paolo and Dora Mae (Mori) Ganassi. He is survived by his loving sweetheart and wife of more than 60 years, Louise (Tester) Ganassi. Victor served our country in the Army as a Korean War veteran. He retired from US Steel as an estimator. He attended church faithfully at Walnut Grove Christian Church. In his younger years, Vic was a former semi-professional baseball player and he was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. In addition to his parents, Victor was preceded in death by his five siblings, Mario, Norma Scarrone, Eugene, Floyd and Ronald Ganassi. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Walnut Grove Assembly of God, 44 Adams Ave., West Mifflin, with Pastor William Galus officiating. Interment will follow at West Newton Cemetery. Please share your memories and condolences at www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
.