Victoria Larke Stinson, 60, of Sewickley, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, following a courageous battle with breast cancer. Vicki never forgot the early church camp lesson: God is first, others are second, and I am third, always seeking the good in others, the silver lining in adversity, and the beauty of the moment. Vicki could befriend anybody, always willing to listen or lend a helping hand to those in need while inspiring them to be better, even when her ability to help became compromised. She had a special affection for children, with an ever-present motherly hand (or personalized stack of photos) for her children's many friends and teammates. She treasured family beach trips to Bethany and later Sandbridge Beach, but could be just as happy on an overnight soccer tournament getaway. Born in Allison Park, Vicki graduated from Hampton High School before earning an economics degree from Denison University in 1982. She worked as a paralegal at Dickie McCamey, where she met her husband, Peter, and shared many warm memories. Vicki excelled at almost everything she tried, achieving near-legendary status in winning more than 100 motocross events she entered as the only female participant, routinely prevailing in downhill ski races (and becoming an instructor for, among others, her blind friend Freddie, and later her children), and decorating a wall full of blue ribbons in competitive horseback jumping. She was a talented pianist and artist, first working in the customized pottery business, and later festooning friends and family with personalized gifts. Foremost, Vicki was the adoring mother of Natalie, Laura and Julia, celebrating each birthday like it was their first Christmas, never missing a game, and always there with a hug when they needed one. In addition to her beloved husband and cherished daughters, Vicki is survived by her siblings, Catherine Walsh, of Easton, Mass., Andrew (Mary Beth) Yates, of Allison Park, Edward (Danielle) Yates, of Mystic, Conn., Elizabeth (Rob) Boone, of Sewickley, James (Natalie) Yates, of Gibsonia, and Gregory Yates, of Pittsburgh; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces; countless friends; and her well-fed dog, Arby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Natalie and Donald Yates. Arrangements are private, but a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Vicki would want each of us to give an extra hug to our children and anyone else who looks like they could use one.



