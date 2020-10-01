1/1
Virginia L. Jordan
1925 - 2020-09-30
Virginia L. Jordan, 95, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was born May 23, 1925, in McKeesport and was the daughter of the late Hugh Edward and Gertrude (Johnson) Smart. She was the wife of the late of Edwin Jordan, who passed away Aug. 17, 2002. Virginia was a member of Mt. Vernon Community Presbyterian Church in Elizabeth Township, First Evangelical Free Church Senior Achievers, Central Presbyterian Church Rebecca Circle and Lifespan. She was also a member of the former First United Presbyterian Church of Boston. She had worked for the former U.S. Steel National Tube and the former Potter-McCune Co. She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Joan) Jordan, of North Huntingdon, and Dale W. Jordan, of Elizabeth Township; daughter, Terri Jones, of Elizabeth Township; grandchildren, Brian Jordan, Jennifer (Tom) Bulger, Liz (Bob Whiteman) Cavanaugh, Jeff (Johanna) Jordan, Scott (Susan Greenawald) Jones and Erik Jones; great-grandchildren, Emily, Maddy and Tommy Bulger, Melanie Jordan, Colt Cavanaugh, Brody Whiteman, Julia and Jeffery Jordan, and Allison and Tyler Greenawald; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Robert Terrance Jones, sister, Donna Wickman and brother, Wayne Smart. Friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Karl J. Petterson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Elizabeth Township. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 1, 2020.
September 30, 2020
Our prayers and sympathies to the families. Blessed to have known Mrs. Jordan such a beautiful woman. Best cookies EVER too
Love & Comfort.... Jimmy, Colleen, James & Barbara Relja
Relja Family
