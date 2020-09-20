1/1
W. Robert Newton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
W. Robert "Bob" Newton, 82, formerly of Port Vue, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Bob was born Oct. 15, 1937, in McKeesport. He graduated from McKeesport High School and served honorably in the Air Force. His professional career spanned the electronics and automation industries, working for the Picker Corp., U.S. Steel, and Davey McKee before retiring from Kvaerner. A 32nd degree Mason, he was a member of Morning Star Lodge No. 795, AASR, and was Past Master of Alliquippa Lodge No. 375. Bob enjoyed basketball, baseball, and his favorite pastime was finance and investing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Lynne Whoolery Newton; father, Robert Griffiths; stepfather, John Austin Newton; mother, Ruth Larue Sinn Newton; and brother, Douglas Newton. Bob is survived by son, Keith W. (Sharon) Newton; daughter, Gail L. Newton; son, Robert C. (Denise) Newton; grandchildren, Amber L. Dorsch, Amanda L. Prater, Amy K. Newton, Joshua R. Newton, Adam C. Newton and Aaron J. Newton; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Nancy) Newton and Glenn (Luann) Newton; sister-in-law, Mrs. Douglas Newton (Sue); and several nieces and nephews. Private family services are in the care of ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, Centerville, Ohio. A memorial service is scheduled at the convenience of the family at Round Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Port Vue Athletic Association, 1 Archies Way, Port Vue, PA 15133. To share your condolences with the family, please visit www.routsong.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved