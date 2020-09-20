W. Robert "Bob" Newton, 82, formerly of Port Vue, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Bob was born Oct. 15, 1937, in McKeesport. He graduated from McKeesport High School and served honorably in the Air Force. His professional career spanned the electronics and automation industries, working for the Picker Corp., U.S. Steel, and Davey McKee before retiring from Kvaerner. A 32nd degree Mason, he was a member of Morning Star Lodge No. 795, AASR, and was Past Master of Alliquippa Lodge No. 375. Bob enjoyed basketball, baseball, and his favorite pastime was finance and investing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Lynne Whoolery Newton; father, Robert Griffiths; stepfather, John Austin Newton; mother, Ruth Larue Sinn Newton; and brother, Douglas Newton. Bob is survived by son, Keith W. (Sharon) Newton; daughter, Gail L. Newton; son, Robert C. (Denise) Newton; grandchildren, Amber L. Dorsch, Amanda L. Prater, Amy K. Newton, Joshua R. Newton, Adam C. Newton and Aaron J. Newton; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Nancy) Newton and Glenn (Luann) Newton; sister-in-law, Mrs. Douglas Newton (Sue); and several nieces and nephews. Private family services are in the care of ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, Centerville, Ohio. A memorial service is scheduled at the convenience of the family at Round Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Port Vue Athletic Association, 1 Archies Way, Port Vue, PA 15133. To share your condolences with the family, please visit www.routsong.com
